Four schoolgirls saved from child marriage in Sirajganj

SIRAJGANJ, July 24: Four schoolgirls have been saved from child marriage in Belkuchi Upazila of the district in a single day.

Upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Md Anisur Rahman stopped the marriages of the schoolgirls- one from Rajapur Village, and one from Majhail Village under Rajapur Union, one from Atardah, and the rest one from Sholakura Village under Daulatpur Union, conducting drives from Thursday afternoon to early Friday.

The UNO paved the way for them to continue their studies.

Later, a mobile court fined the guardians of the grooms and brides Tk 40,000.

























