Sunday, 25 July, 2021, 8:05 PM
Three ‘commit suicide’ in 3 dists

Published : Sunday, 25 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 228
Our Correspondents

Three people including a woman allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Mymensingh, Noakhali and Barguna, in three days.
GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A young man reportedly committed suicide in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Friday after posting a Facebook status seeking forgiveness from everyone.
Deceased Niloy, 21, was the son of Sirajul Haque, a resident of Bara Village in the upazila.
The deceased's family sources said Niloy had been frustrated for last couple of days.
He wrote a post on his Facebook timeline. The post reads "One request to everyone, if I have made a mistake, please forgive me. Maybe one day I too will go to a far away country of not returning."
Being informed, police recovered the hanging body of Niloy from his room in the house and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gafargaon Police Station (PS) Anukul Sarker confirmed the incident.
NOAKHALI: A trader reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Friday.
Deceased Nizam Uddin, 28, was the son of Nur Uddin, a resident of Charclerk Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Nizam had a grocery shop in the area.
However, he hanged himself from a tree nearby the house at early hours.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Sub-Inspector of Char Jabbar PS Md Sazzad Hossain confirmed the incident.
BARGUNA: A woman reportedly committed suicide in Taltali Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.
Deceased Sharmin Akter was the wife of Oman expatriate Md Shamim, a resident of Lalupara Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Sharmin had been living in his father's home for the last three months.
However, she took excessive gas tablets out of huff with her father as Sharmin's sister-in-law took her (Sharmin) son to in-laws' house with her father's permission.
Later, Sharmin died on the way to local hospital.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Taltali PS OC Md Kamruzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.


