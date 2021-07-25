Woman, grandson die from snakebite on Eid day

JHENIDAH, July 24: An elderly woman and her grandson died from snakebite in Sadar Upazila of the district in the early morning of Eid-ul-Azha.

The deceased were identified as Natiran Nesa, 95, a resident of Berbari Village in the upazila, and her grandson Tariqul Islam, 22.

Local Union Parishad Member Sohrab Hossain said a venomous snake bit Natiran at early hours of Wednesday when she was in sleep in the house. She immediately woke up and started crying due to severe burning sensation.

Hearing screams, Tariqul also woke up and touched her body to find out what happened to her. During the time, the snake also bit him.

Instantly, the family members took them to a local snake charmer where Tariqul died.

As the snake charmer could not give any treatment, they, later, took the elderly woman to Jhenidah Sadar Hospital. She died there in the morning while undergoing treatment.

Officer-in-Charge of Jhenidah Sadar Police Station Emdadul Haque confirmed the incident.











