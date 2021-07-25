Covid-19: 51 more people die, 448 more infected in 17 dists

A total of 51 more people died of and 448 more have been infected with the coronavirus in 17 districts- 10 districts under Khulna Division and six districts under Barishal Division, and Rajshahi districts, in two days.

KHULNA: A total of 33 more people died of and 249 more have been infected with the coronavirus in all 10 districts of Khulna Division on Saturday.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 85,784 in the division.

The death toll from the disease stood at 2,126 including highest 557 in Khulna, followed by 480 in Kushtia, 305 in Jashore, 180 in Jhenidah, 149 in Chuadanga, 113 in Bagerhat, 121 in Meherpur, 84 in Narail, 82 in Satkhira, and 55 in Magura while 33 more fatalities were reported afresh on the day, said Dr Jashim Uddin Howlader, divisional director of Health.

Of the deceased, 15 were from Kushtia, eight from Khulna, six from Jashore, and one from Narail, Meherpur, Magura and Jhenidah districts each in the division.

The new daily infection figure also shows increased compared to the previous day's figure of 361, said the health department sources, adding that the figure was 213 on Friday.

Among the infected people, 59,115 have, so far, been cured from lethal virus with 858 new recoveries found on Saturday morning, said Dr Jashim, adding that a total of 11,858 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here.

Besides, all the positive cases for Covid-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 86239 were kept in isolation units of different hospitals for institutional supervision. Of them, 61,450 have by now been released.

On the other hand, 159 more have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 400 others were released from isolation during the last 24 hours till 8am on Saturday.

Of the total new positive cases, the highest 95 were detected in Khulna, followed by 67 in Kushtia, 24 each in Narail and Jashore, 23 in Meherpur, 12 in Chuadanga, three in Jhenidah and one in Magura districts in the division.

With this, the district-wise break-up of the total virus cases now stands at 22,190 in Khulna, 17,615 in Jashore, 12,938 in Kushtia, 6,826 in Jhenidah, 5,591 in Chuadanga 5,483 in Bagerhat, 5,196 in Satkhira, 3,850 in Narail, 3,385 in Meherpur and 2,710 in Magura districts of the division.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 11 more people died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 6am on Saturday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Saturday morning.

He said seven people who died at RMCH in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining four had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased, six were from Rajshahi, two from Pabna, and one from Natore, Naogaon and Kushtia districts each.

Six of the deceased were over 61 years old. There are also four between the ages of 51 and 60 and one between the ages of 41 and 50.

Some 419 patients are now undergoing treatment against its 513 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning, the RMCH director added.

PIROJPUR: Some 16 more people have tested positive for coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till 8am on Saturday.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 3,971 here.

Pirojpur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain confirmed the information on Saturday.

He said a total of 39 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 16 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 41.02 per cent.

Among the total infected, 2,463 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 61 died of it in the district.

DC Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain said 60 cases were filed against those who violated health guidelines in the district in the last 24 hours.

Executive magistrates conducted separate mobile courts and fined health guidelines violators Tk 19,550, the DC added.

BARISHAL: Seven more people died of coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Friday noon.

Of the deceased, two each were from Pirojpur and Jhalakati, and another from Patuakhali districts.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 414 in the division.

Meanwhile, 183 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 27,995 in the division.









