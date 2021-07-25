Drastic fall in rawhide prices throws seasonal traders into disarray



Rawhides of sacrificial animals being piled up for sale in Joypurhat. photo: observer

Wholesale traders complained, this year's purchase of sacrificial animal hides turned uncertain as they did not get money from tannery owners. This is the reason for the price fall.

No hide purchaser was seen in any Mahalla or Para. Per piece cow skin was selling at Tk 100 to 500 in the makeshift market on the central mosque premises. Goat skin was selling at Tk 10 to 15 per piece. Because of the dismal pricing, buyers were not available.

One Anu Bakar of Biswaspara Mahalla said, hide trader was not seen thus year. "I have donated my skin to a madrasa."

The same complaint was made by Kabirul Islam Rana and Mukul Hossain of the same area. They have donated skins of cow and goat to madrasa.

Seasonal traders Shafiqul Islam, Jahurul Islam, and Arman Hossain said, they have purchased hides of Tk 20,000; per piece price of most skins ranged from Tk 100 to 250.

Despite lower prices of hide, they cannot sell their purchased hides to wholesalers as they are not offering fair prices. Apprehending losses, most of them did not purchase skins.

President of District Tannery Businessman Association Shamim Hossain said, due to trickery of the tanners, there has been drastic fall of hide prices.

"We are now in capital crisis for not getting dues. After supplying skins according to fixed prices, defects are identified in skins, and low rate is given."

Also payment is not made instantly, he further said.

In the district, there has been trading of hides of Tk two/three lakh this year. In the past, skins worth about Tk two/three crore would be traded.

Earlier, rawhides would be directly supplied to tanneries. At present there has grown up a syndicate. Mixing India's poor quality skins, local skins are sent to Natore, local tanners said.

Strong vigilance is continuing in border areas to check smuggling of rawhides to India, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) sources said.























