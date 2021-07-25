Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 July, 2021, 8:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

UK food sector workers exempt from self-isolation rules

Published : Sunday, 25 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

July 24: Thousands of UK food sector workers will be exempt from self-isolation if they come into contact with a Covid-19 case, a minister said Friday, after staff shortages led to empty supermarket shelves.
As coronavirus cases once again soar in the UK, many sectors are complaining of a "pingdemic" -- a reference to notifications from the phone app telling users they have come into contact with an infected person and need to self-isolate.
The rules have forced swathes of staff to stay home, causing major disruptions in key sectors.
More than 10,000 workers in several sectors, including supermarket depots, dairy factories and bread manufacturing sites will now be exempt from rules requiring self-isolation, Environment Secretary George Eustice told Sky News.   
"We need to make sure that we maintain our food supply," Eustice said.
British newspapers splashed photographs of empty supermarket shelves on their front pages on Thursday as fears rose of delays in the food supply chain.
The government opted to exempt food sector workers after seeing rising absence rates this week, the minister said.
Workers will automatically be allowed to keep working at 500 key sites if they are "pinged" by the app. They will be required to take daily tests at their workplace.
The government said in a statement late Thursday that the measures were set to be rolled out from this week.        -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russia hikes interest rate to fight growing inflation
Airlines oppose Bangalore airport’s tariff hike proposal
UK food sector workers exempt from self-isolation rules
German property giants’ 19-bn-euro merger set to fail
Emirates extends suspension of flights from Pakistan
‘Global insurance recovery will be faster than in 2008’
Google parent launches new moonshot for robotics software
China’s Tencent ordered to give up exclusive music rights


Latest News
Outcry in Pakistan over murder of former ambassador's daughter
Zimbabwe post highest T20I total vs Bangladesh
Tunisia's Ahmed Hafnaoui wins men's 400m freestyle gold
Kalisz snares America's first gold of Tokyo Games
Australia smash world record to win women's 4x100m relay Olympic gold
Olympic rowing schedule disrupted by incoming storm
2 DMP DCs among 9 officials transferred
Putin warns of 'lethal' strikes at Russian warship parade
DSEX hits record high
105 more dengue cases reported
Most Read News
Biden approves $100m emergency funds to resettle Afghan refugees
Imam in France fired over verses recited during Eid prayers
6.7-magnitude quake hits Philippines: USGS
Search for bodies concludes at Florida building collapse site
Implement Labour Act to stop bonfire
US, Russia to hold new talks to encourage stability
Strengthening factory monitoring
Snaps from capital under lockdown
India sends 200 MT liquid oxygen
ADB approves $940m for BD Covid-19 vaccines
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft