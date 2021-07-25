Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 July, 2021, 8:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

‘Global insurance recovery will be faster than in 2008’

Published : Sunday, 25 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81

NEW YORK, July 24: The global insurance industry is poised to recover more quickly and forcefully from the pandemic than it did after the 2008 financial crisis, despite such obstacles as low interest rates and inflation risk, insurer Swiss Re AG's chief Americas economist said on Friday.
Unlike the prior crisis, the pandemic did not weaken insurers' overall capitalization or financial strength, which allows companies to write new coverage and increase revenue, economist Thomas Holzheu told Reuters.
Writing new policies was more difficult in 2009 and 2010 when insurers were reeling from capital losses, slow economic growth and depleted incomes of companies and individuals.
In contrast, businesses and individuals now have more money from government stimulus and support programs, and are more conscious of the need to buy protection against risks, he added.
"We see a much stronger, more resilient demand for insurance - last year, this year, and we expect for the next few years - compared with the financial crisis, when the industry was a part of the financial markets issues," he said.
Swiss Re's view aligns with other bullish signs. Global commercial insurance prices, for example, rose 18% in the first quarter of 2021 from a year earlier, on average, insurance broker Marsh McLennan Cos Inc said in May. Rates have risen since late 2017.
Swiss Re said it expects annual growth for all premiums, not just commercial, to reach 3.3% this year and 3.9% in 2022, after falling just 1.3% last year. That compares with a 3.7% decline in 2008, during the financial crisis, and a slower rebound of 0.5% and 2.1% in 2009 and 2010, respectively.
Sector bellwether Travelers Companies Inc on Tuesday beat second-quarter Wall Street estimates by more than $1.00 a share.
Other large U.S. insurers are due to report results over the next two weeks.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russia hikes interest rate to fight growing inflation
Airlines oppose Bangalore airport’s tariff hike proposal
UK food sector workers exempt from self-isolation rules
German property giants’ 19-bn-euro merger set to fail
Emirates extends suspension of flights from Pakistan
‘Global insurance recovery will be faster than in 2008’
Google parent launches new moonshot for robotics software
China’s Tencent ordered to give up exclusive music rights


Latest News
Outcry in Pakistan over murder of former ambassador's daughter
Zimbabwe post highest T20I total vs Bangladesh
Tunisia's Ahmed Hafnaoui wins men's 400m freestyle gold
Kalisz snares America's first gold of Tokyo Games
Australia smash world record to win women's 4x100m relay Olympic gold
Olympic rowing schedule disrupted by incoming storm
2 DMP DCs among 9 officials transferred
Putin warns of 'lethal' strikes at Russian warship parade
DSEX hits record high
105 more dengue cases reported
Most Read News
Biden approves $100m emergency funds to resettle Afghan refugees
Imam in France fired over verses recited during Eid prayers
6.7-magnitude quake hits Philippines: USGS
Search for bodies concludes at Florida building collapse site
Implement Labour Act to stop bonfire
US, Russia to hold new talks to encourage stability
Strengthening factory monitoring
Snaps from capital under lockdown
India sends 200 MT liquid oxygen
ADB approves $940m for BD Covid-19 vaccines
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft