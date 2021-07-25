Call for more trucks to export goods to BD from India

JOWAI, Meghalaya, India, July 24: The Foreign Trade Chamber of Commerce in West Jaintia Hills has demanded of the government to allow more number of trucks to export limestone and other goods to neighbouring Bangladesh.

The organisation leaders have met the local MLA and Additional Deputy Commissioner in charge of Amlarem and apprised them about the need to increase the number of trucks allowed to export items.

The organisation has stated that only 250 trucks are allowed to export items to Bangladesh via Tamabil, which is insufficient.

"This number is too less as there are around 300 members of the Chamber alone and only 12 to 15 members can facilitate their business as the number of trucks allotted is too less," it said, adding that the SDO (Civil) of Amalarem has assured to take up the matter.

-Shillong Times



