Sunday, 25 July, 2021, 8:03 PM
Asian spot prices for LNG rise

Published : Sunday, 25 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92

SINGAPORE, July 24: Asian spot prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) jumped this week to a more than six-month high, as warm temperatures drove up demand for the fuel used in electricity generation, industry sources said.
The average LNG price for September delivery into Northeast Asia LNG-AS was estimated at about $14.45 per metric million British thermal units (mmbtu), up $1.15 from the previous week, and the highest since mid-January, the sources said.
Temperatures in Tokyo, Seoul and Beijing - among the top consumers of LNG - are expected to stay above average over the next two weeks, weather data from Refinitiv Eikon showed. Natural gas prices in the United States and Europe are also high amid hotter weather. China's Guangzhou Gas is seeking a cargo for delivery in August into the Dapeng terminal after earlier buying a cargo for delivery into Diefu at about $14.40 per mmBtu, sources said.
Pakistan LNG has sought four cargoes for delivery in September.
Taiwan's CPC likely bought a cargo for delivery in September at about $14.50 per mmbtu, one source said.
Pakistan LNG is also seeking four cargoes for delivery in September, while Gail (India) issued a swap tender offering cargoes for loading from the United States and seeking cargoes for delivery into India, sources said.    -Reuters


