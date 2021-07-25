Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 July, 2021, 8:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

India to see higher salaries as firms look beyond C-19 hit

Published : Sunday, 25 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

NEW DELHI, July 24: Employees in India will see bigger pay rises next fiscal year as firms expect to emerge from lockdowns and the supply of applicants lags demand, according to recruiters.
Paychecks could rise about 8% in the financial year starting April 2022, especially if authorities avert a third wave of the virus, according to Michael Page and Aon Plc. That's higher than the 6%-8% surveys predicted for the current year.
India has historically always reported Asia's highest increases -- and is expected to do so for at least the next two years -- but the magnitude has been declining in recent years after double-digit inflation earlier in the decade eased. Consumer prices have risen again during the pandemic, but have been mainly attributed to short-term supply issues.
The forecasts are focused on the organized labor sector, which accounts for less than 20% of the workforce. Much of the India to see higher salaries as firms look beyond Covid hit informal labor isn't captured in surveys.    -Agencies


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russia hikes interest rate to fight growing inflation
Airlines oppose Bangalore airport’s tariff hike proposal
UK food sector workers exempt from self-isolation rules
German property giants’ 19-bn-euro merger set to fail
Emirates extends suspension of flights from Pakistan
‘Global insurance recovery will be faster than in 2008’
Google parent launches new moonshot for robotics software
China’s Tencent ordered to give up exclusive music rights


Latest News
Outcry in Pakistan over murder of former ambassador's daughter
Zimbabwe post highest T20I total vs Bangladesh
Tunisia's Ahmed Hafnaoui wins men's 400m freestyle gold
Kalisz snares America's first gold of Tokyo Games
Australia smash world record to win women's 4x100m relay Olympic gold
Olympic rowing schedule disrupted by incoming storm
2 DMP DCs among 9 officials transferred
Putin warns of 'lethal' strikes at Russian warship parade
DSEX hits record high
105 more dengue cases reported
Most Read News
Biden approves $100m emergency funds to resettle Afghan refugees
Imam in France fired over verses recited during Eid prayers
6.7-magnitude quake hits Philippines: USGS
Search for bodies concludes at Florida building collapse site
Implement Labour Act to stop bonfire
US, Russia to hold new talks to encourage stability
Strengthening factory monitoring
Snaps from capital under lockdown
India sends 200 MT liquid oxygen
ADB approves $940m for BD Covid-19 vaccines
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft