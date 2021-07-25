Top 4 smartphones with big storage now available in BD

These are four smartphones available in the market with big storage for apps as Most people need more apps - from health and fitness tracker to business news - apps are just part of life now.

Following are phones with adequate storage for apps: Samsung A72: The A72 has been received very right after release because of its powerful battery and charging capabilities. The 5,000 mAh battery equipped A72 also has 25W super fast charging. The device features a 6GM RAM and 256GB ROM. It has one front and 4 rear cameras. The rear camera comes with optical image stabilization (OIS) technology. The camera can capture 4K video. The phone's price in Bangladesh is Tk45,999.

vivo V21: The V21 by vivo is a recent release that became available in the country's market in June. One of the most attractive features in this phone is the OIS equipped front camera. The V21 is the only commercially available smartphone to currently offer OIS on the front camera. But the phone created quite a buzz for another feature as well. It has expandable RAM.

vivo has been releasing phones with this unique feature recently, and appears much to the consumers' delight. The V21 has 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM. However, the phone is capable of taking 3GB from its ROM and use that as RAM, which would make it an 11GB RAM powered phone.

The 4,000 mAh battery equipped phone also has 33W fast charging technology, ensuring a long lasting performance. The 44MP OIS front camera is accompanied by 3 rear cameras on the back. The V21 retails for Tk 32,990.

Huawei nova 8 SE: This one also features an 8GM RAM and 128GB ROM. Despite its impressive fast charging capabilities, it comes with a smaller battery of 3,800 mAh. But it can charge very fast with its 66W fast charging support. The phone has one on the front and 4 cameras on the back. The main rear camera is 64MP and the front camera is 16MP. The nova 8 SE is priced at Tk33,000.

Oppo Reno5: The Reno5 also has auto focus tech like the vivo's V21. With 4,220 mAh battery on board, the phone is capable of 50W fast charging. The phone comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM. It's front camera is 44MP and the 4 camera set up on the back features a 64MP main camera. The retail price for the Reno5 is Tk 32,990.



















