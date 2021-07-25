

Nagad introduces mobile recharge service

As a result, one can easily stay in touch with their loved ones through mobile phones. This is ensuring physical distance and playing a role in preventing the spread of the deadly virus.

Moreover, there is an opportunity to receive attractive discounts, including cash-back, by doing mobile recharge using Nagad, said a press release on Saturday.

The country's second-largest MFS operator has recently launched a campaign called "Deshi Nagad e Beshi Lav", which places more emphasis on making mobile recharge easy and affordable.

At the same time, customers are getting any digital service from the convenience of their homes with the best offer through Nagad.

During the strict restrictions on movement, Nagad is helping customers securing all essential services, starting from opening Nagad accounts digitally and easily transferring money from bank to Nagad account, send money without extra cost, paying bills for online shopping, and for all services, including electricity, gas, water, and broadband.

Customers also can easily donate money to charities and pay school and college tuitios, online registration fees and the Covid-19 test fees. The availability of the wide range of services provided by Nagad is helping stop the spread of infections to some extent.

BSS adds: Tanvir A Mishuk, managing director of Nagad, said, "Nagad has been working to make people's lives easier with the touch of digital services since its inception. In continuation of allowing people to access all the services from their homes, mobile recharge through Nagad has been made the easiest and most economical,"

"I think our efforts will play an important role in keeping people connected even if they are physically away from each other. Nagad has made it easy for customers to carry out day-to-day financial transactions and access many services" he added.

It is simple to recharge mobile phones from the Nagad account and can be done in two ways: through the Nagad app and by dialling *167# on mobile phones. To recharge through the app, users have to enter the recharge option. It needs to insert recipient's mobile number and select the mobile operator (Grameenphone, Robi, Banglalink, Airtel or Teletalk).

The next step is to type in the recharge amount and click on the "Next" button to proceed. However, at this stage, customers can buy bundled packages of data and minutes or packages with various durations from the app without recharging the mobile phone.







