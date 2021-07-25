Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 July, 2021, 8:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

StanChart, BRAC to support returnee migrants to be self-reliant

Published : Sunday, 25 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Business Correspondent

Standard Chartered Bangladesh (StanChart) and BRAC have announced the launch of a Covid-19 response initiative that will work with returnee migrant workers to ensure economic self-reliance through skills and entrepreneurship development.
The Standard Chartered Foundation is financing the two-year project titled "Covid-19 recovery: Entrepreneurship Training and Gainful Employment for Returnee Migrants Affected by Covid-19 in Bangladesh".
According to the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, more than four lakh (400 thousand) migrants returned to their home country within a year due to the ongoing pandemic. Recent BRAC survey findings suggest that half of the returnee migrants could not find gainful employment upon their return.
Under this project, the returnee migrants affected by Covid-19 will be supported with emergency arrival assistance, counselling, entrepreneurship training followed by in-kind financial assistance as business award money to start their new business, which will support their sustainable economic reintegration. The project will also link beneficiaries with microfinance institutes (MFIs) to facilitate access to finance and provide emergency and psycho-social support.
The project will identify and trace beneficiaries through several sources, including the airport, community members, hotline and other referrals. Three Reintegration Support Centres will be established under the project. Preference will be given to more vulnerable demographics, particularly women and youths aged between 18 and 35 years. Beneficiaries will be identified from three districts - Dhaka, Chattogram and Cumilla having particular concentrations of returnee population focusing on localities heavily affected by the pandemic.
StandChart BD Chief Executive Officer Naser Ezaz Bijoy said: "The return of migrant workers could be seen as a challenge for our economy, but it is also an opportunity. We are delighted to work with BRAC on this initiative, adopting the reintegration model implemented by BRAC since 2006, which has already helped 3.5 million people across 64 districts of Bangladesh."
BRAC Executive Director Asif Saleh said: "We have to do more work with fewer resources - there comes partnership. The main focus is to support returnee migrant workers with entrepreneurship skills development and other support services for small-scale businesses that will change and improve the local economy."
To meet the immediate pandemic challenges faced by our communities, StanChart has been working with development sector partners to deliver aid and essentials to the communities hit hard by the pandemic and support frontline health services.
For 2021, StanChart BD has announced a BDT 135 million (USD 1.6 million) strategic Covid-19 response action plan that supports healthcare and immediate assistance, regenerate livelihood and catalyse long-term growth.
BRAC, along with the Bangladesh government, has taken multiple initiatives for the sustainable reintegration of returnee migrants. Besides BRAC's own fund, these initiatives have also been supported by other development partners, including the Royal Danish Embassy to Bangladesh, the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation and European Union.
The StanChart Foundation is a new addition to this donor list. Since 2006, BRAC Migration Programme has been working in migration-prone districts to promote returnee migrants' sustainable reintegration, ensure safe migration and raise awareness to prevent cross-border human trafficking.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russia hikes interest rate to fight growing inflation
Airlines oppose Bangalore airport’s tariff hike proposal
UK food sector workers exempt from self-isolation rules
German property giants’ 19-bn-euro merger set to fail
Emirates extends suspension of flights from Pakistan
‘Global insurance recovery will be faster than in 2008’
Google parent launches new moonshot for robotics software
China’s Tencent ordered to give up exclusive music rights


Latest News
Outcry in Pakistan over murder of former ambassador's daughter
Zimbabwe post highest T20I total vs Bangladesh
Tunisia's Ahmed Hafnaoui wins men's 400m freestyle gold
Kalisz snares America's first gold of Tokyo Games
Australia smash world record to win women's 4x100m relay Olympic gold
Olympic rowing schedule disrupted by incoming storm
2 DMP DCs among 9 officials transferred
Putin warns of 'lethal' strikes at Russian warship parade
DSEX hits record high
105 more dengue cases reported
Most Read News
Biden approves $100m emergency funds to resettle Afghan refugees
Imam in France fired over verses recited during Eid prayers
6.7-magnitude quake hits Philippines: USGS
Search for bodies concludes at Florida building collapse site
Implement Labour Act to stop bonfire
US, Russia to hold new talks to encourage stability
Strengthening factory monitoring
Snaps from capital under lockdown
India sends 200 MT liquid oxygen
ADB approves $940m for BD Covid-19 vaccines
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft