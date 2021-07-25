Seminar on investment opportunities in BD held



Salman F Rahman, the prime minister's private industry and investment affairs adviser, Members of US-Bangladesh Business Forum Mason Yust, Tina Jabeen, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Startup Bangladesh Limited, Tareque Muhammad - Consul General of Bangladesh in Los Angeles, pose among others beside the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at a seminar organized by Los Angeles Bangladesh consulates Bangabandhu Cultural Centre on July 19, last.

The seminar was organized by Los Angeles Bangladesh consulates Bangabandhu Cultural Centre in clooaboration with Startup Bangladesh Limited, ICT Division, says a press release.

Startup Bangladesh-idea project of ICT division has helped to organise the event.

Salman F Rahman, the prime minister's private industry and investment affairs adviser, briefly discussed the investment-friendly environment, opportunities, and possibilities in Bangladesh while addressing as the chief guest at the event.

Rahman said the government has guaranteed potential investors from the United States that they will receive full cooperation in order to increase the number of investments made in Bangladesh.

He also mentioned and highlighted the present government's achievement and development plan during the seminar.

He also hoped that the existing friendship, trade, and business, economic and social partnership between US and Bangladesh will extend more.

Rahman urged US companies to take advantage of Bangladesh's high corporate profitability, business-friendly regulations, large domestic market, and strategic access to key markets around the world during the event.

Members of US-Bangladesh Business Forum (USBBF) Mason Yust, Tina Jabeen, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Startup Bangladesh Limited, and other business representatives from different organizations were present at the seminar.

By mentioning the facilities and advantages of investing in Bangladesh, Tareque Muhammad - Consul General of Bangladesh said Bangladesh has established 100 exclusive economic zones to attract foreign investment. He also urged all the foreign guests and expat businessmen to invest in Bangladesh.

The different aspects and ICT related advantages were demonstrated by Tina Jabeen Chief Executive Officer of Startup Bangladesh Limited during the seminar.







