Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 July, 2021, 8:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Seminar on investment opportunities in BD held

Published : Sunday, 25 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Business Correspondent

Salman F Rahman, the prime minister's private industry and investment affairs adviser, Members of US-Bangladesh Business Forum Mason Yust, Tina Jabeen, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Startup Bangladesh Limited, Tareque Muhammad - Consul General of Bangladesh in Los Angeles, pose among others beside the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at a seminar organized by Los Angeles Bangladesh consulates Bangabandhu Cultural Centre on July 19, last.

Salman F Rahman, the prime minister's private industry and investment affairs adviser, Members of US-Bangladesh Business Forum Mason Yust, Tina Jabeen, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Startup Bangladesh Limited, Tareque Muhammad - Consul General of Bangladesh in Los Angeles, pose among others beside the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at a seminar organized by Los Angeles Bangladesh consulates Bangabandhu Cultural Centre on July 19, last.

A seminar titled, "Bangladesh the new frontier; Investment Opportunities for Foreign Investors and Expatriates" was held at Los Angeles Bangladesh consulates Bangabandhu Cultural Centre on July 19.
The seminar was organized by Los Angeles Bangladesh consulates Bangabandhu Cultural Centre in clooaboration with Startup Bangladesh Limited, ICT Division, says a press release.
Startup Bangladesh-idea project of ICT division has helped to organise the event.
Salman F Rahman, the prime minister's private industry and investment affairs adviser, briefly discussed the investment-friendly environment, opportunities, and possibilities in Bangladesh while addressing as the chief guest at the event.
Rahman said the government has guaranteed potential investors from the United States that they will receive full cooperation in order to increase the number of investments made in Bangladesh.
He also mentioned and highlighted the present government's achievement and development plan during the seminar.
He also hoped that the existing friendship, trade, and business, economic and social partnership between US and Bangladesh will extend more.
Rahman urged US companies to take advantage of Bangladesh's high corporate profitability, business-friendly regulations, large domestic market, and strategic access to key markets around the world during the event.
Members of US-Bangladesh Business Forum (USBBF) Mason Yust, Tina Jabeen, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Startup Bangladesh Limited, and other business representatives from different organizations were present at the seminar.
By mentioning the facilities and advantages of investing in Bangladesh, Tareque Muhammad - Consul General of Bangladesh said Bangladesh has established 100 exclusive economic zones to attract foreign investment. He also urged all the foreign guests and expat businessmen to invest in Bangladesh.  
The different aspects and ICT related advantages were demonstrated by Tina Jabeen Chief Executive Officer of Startup Bangladesh Limited during the seminar.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russia hikes interest rate to fight growing inflation
Airlines oppose Bangalore airport’s tariff hike proposal
UK food sector workers exempt from self-isolation rules
German property giants’ 19-bn-euro merger set to fail
Emirates extends suspension of flights from Pakistan
‘Global insurance recovery will be faster than in 2008’
Google parent launches new moonshot for robotics software
China’s Tencent ordered to give up exclusive music rights


Latest News
Outcry in Pakistan over murder of former ambassador's daughter
Zimbabwe post highest T20I total vs Bangladesh
Tunisia's Ahmed Hafnaoui wins men's 400m freestyle gold
Kalisz snares America's first gold of Tokyo Games
Australia smash world record to win women's 4x100m relay Olympic gold
Olympic rowing schedule disrupted by incoming storm
2 DMP DCs among 9 officials transferred
Putin warns of 'lethal' strikes at Russian warship parade
DSEX hits record high
105 more dengue cases reported
Most Read News
Biden approves $100m emergency funds to resettle Afghan refugees
Imam in France fired over verses recited during Eid prayers
6.7-magnitude quake hits Philippines: USGS
Search for bodies concludes at Florida building collapse site
Implement Labour Act to stop bonfire
US, Russia to hold new talks to encourage stability
Strengthening factory monitoring
Snaps from capital under lockdown
India sends 200 MT liquid oxygen
ADB approves $940m for BD Covid-19 vaccines
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft