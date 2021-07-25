Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 July, 2021, 8:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Virus ‘pingdemic’ causes havoc for UK businesses

Published : Sunday, 25 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

LONDON, July 24: From watering the plants and setting up tables to arranging bottles on the shelves, Italian restaurant owner Giuseppe Gullo's hands are as full as his customers' bellies, with Britain's "pingdemic" decimating his staff.
"In the last month, I've been covering for everyone, from the kitchen to maintenance," explained the stoically cheerful Gullo, inside his Lume restaurant in Primrose Hill, an upmarket London neighbourhood.
After the shocks of lockdown and Brexit, the "pingdemic" is the new scourge of businesses across Britain.
Hundreds of thousands of workers have been "pinged" by the app that tracks the country's coronavirus cases, requiring them to stay at home and isolate for 10 days.
The emergence of the delta variant, first found in India, has worsened the situation in recent weeks, with cases -- and therefore close contacts with infected people -- spiralling.
The government on Friday had to exempt more than 10,000 food workers from quarantine -- on condition that they test negative daily -- amid reports of empty shelves in supermarkets.
"This is getting out of scale, everybody gets pinged," said Gallo, who also criticised the government's "confusing" messaging.
Business Secretary Paul Scully said earlier this week that notifications were only advice and those pinged should make an "informed decision".
Downing Street then contradicted him, saying that observing quarantine was "crucial".
The economic think-tank CEBR estimates that the cost to the UK economy of isolating hundreds of thousands of employees until August 16 will hit £4.6 billion ($6.3 billion, 5.4 billion euros).
From that date, the isolation requirement will be lifted for fully vaccinated people.
Some bosses interviewed by AFP admitted that they had already encouraged their employees to come to work despite receiving the alerts.
Gullo said he did not want to "put people at risk just for economic benefit".
"You want your staff to come to work, feel safe and be in a healthy environment," he said.
"We're facing the public and I want the public to know that if they come here, we follow every rule that we need to follow."
As a consequence, he is faced with a lack of manpower, and is considering closing one or more days a week or limiting services.
But the hospitality industry's woes are not confined to the pingdemic.
The pandemic combined with Brexit, which has increased staffing costs and discouraged many foreign workers from coming to the UK, has had a devastating effect.
All businesses surveyed by three industry associations, including UKHospitality, Britain's leading hospitality trade association, say they are currently looking for staff, and that 200,000 more employees are needed to keep restaurants and pubs running at full capacity.
When the restaurant reopened at the end of May, he immediately sensed there would be problems.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russia hikes interest rate to fight growing inflation
Airlines oppose Bangalore airport’s tariff hike proposal
UK food sector workers exempt from self-isolation rules
German property giants’ 19-bn-euro merger set to fail
Emirates extends suspension of flights from Pakistan
‘Global insurance recovery will be faster than in 2008’
Google parent launches new moonshot for robotics software
China’s Tencent ordered to give up exclusive music rights


Latest News
Outcry in Pakistan over murder of former ambassador's daughter
Zimbabwe post highest T20I total vs Bangladesh
Tunisia's Ahmed Hafnaoui wins men's 400m freestyle gold
Kalisz snares America's first gold of Tokyo Games
Australia smash world record to win women's 4x100m relay Olympic gold
Olympic rowing schedule disrupted by incoming storm
2 DMP DCs among 9 officials transferred
Putin warns of 'lethal' strikes at Russian warship parade
DSEX hits record high
105 more dengue cases reported
Most Read News
Biden approves $100m emergency funds to resettle Afghan refugees
Imam in France fired over verses recited during Eid prayers
6.7-magnitude quake hits Philippines: USGS
Search for bodies concludes at Florida building collapse site
Implement Labour Act to stop bonfire
US, Russia to hold new talks to encourage stability
Strengthening factory monitoring
Snaps from capital under lockdown
India sends 200 MT liquid oxygen
ADB approves $940m for BD Covid-19 vaccines
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft