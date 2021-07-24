Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 8:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

India watchdog accuses Amazon of concealing facts

Published : Friday, 23 July, 2021 at 4:17 PM  Count : 193
Observer Online Desk

A man walks past an Amazon logo outside the company's collection point in Mumbai, India, March 19, 2021. Photo: Reuters

A man walks past an Amazon logo outside the company's collection point in Mumbai, India, March 19, 2021. Photo: Reuters


India's antitrust regulator has accused Amazon.com Inc of concealing facts and making false submissions when it sought approval for a 2019 investment in a Future Group unit, a letter to the US e-commerce giant seen by Reuters showed.

The letter complicates Amazon's bitter legal battle with Future Group over the Indian's firm's decision to sell its retail assets to Reliance Industries - a matter that is now before India's Supreme Court.

Amazon has argued that the terms agreed upon in its 2019 deal to pay $192 million for a 49 percent stake in Future's gift voucher unit prevent its parent, Future Group, from selling its Future Retail Ltd business to Reliance.

In the letter dated June 4, the Competition Commission of India, CCI, said Amazon hid factual aspects of the transaction by not revealing its strategic interest in Future Retail when it sought approval for the 2019 deal.

"The representations and conduct of Amazon before the Commission amounts to misrepresentation, making false statements and suppression or/and concealment of material facts," the letter said. It also noted that its review of the submissions made had been prompted by a complaint from Future Group.

In the four-page letter, a so-called 'show cause notice', the CCI asked Amazon why it should not take action and penalise the company for providing false information.

Amazon has yet to respond, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter who declined to be identified as the letter has not been made public.

Amazon said in a statement to Reuters it had received a letter, was committed to complying with India's laws and would extend its full cooperation to the CCI.

"We are confident that we will be able to address the CCI’s concerns," it said.

Representatives for Future and the CCI did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Vaibhav Choukse, a competition law specialist and partner at J Sagar Associates, said it was rare for the CCI to issue such a notice and that if the CCI was not satisfied by Amazon's response, it could lead to a fine and even a review of the deal.

"The CCI has wide powers which include directions to refile the approval application and even revoke the approval under exceptional circumstances," Choukse said.

The CCI's 2019 approval order states its decision "shall stand revoked if, at any time, the information provided" is found to be incorrect.

Shares in Future Retail jumped after Reuters published details of the letter, extending gains to be up nearly 5 per cent in Thursday afternoon trade.

SUBMISSIONS COMPARED

The dispute over Future Retail, which has more than 1,500 supermarkets and other outlets, is the most hostile flashpoint between Jeff Bezos' Amazon and Reliance, run by India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, as they try to gain the upper hand in winning over the country's consumers.

Amazon also has a host of other challenges in India, a key growth market where it has committed $6.5 billion in investments, including a separate CCI probe into alleged practices that small businesses say have hurt them. read more

In addition, it faces the prospect of more regulations that would restrict the sale of private labels and would prohibit the US firm from allowing its affiliates to list products on its website. read more

The CCI letter compared three sets of submissions Amazon made to it in 2019 with submissions made later to other legal forums, saying they were "contradictory."

In particular, it said Amazon had explained its interest in investing in Future's coupon unit as one that would address gaps in India's payments industry. But the letter stated Amazon had disclosed in other legal forums that the foundation of its relationship with Future Coupon was certain special rights it obtained over Future Retail.

"Amazon has concealed its strategic interest" in Future Retail, the letter said, adding: "Such interest and the purpose of the combination ... was not disclosed to the Commission despite specific requirements."

The CCI also objected to one section of a submission where Amazon had told the regulator it had nothing to do with one particular legal agreement that two Future entities had signed between themselves days ahead of its 2019 deal. But Amazon later claimed before an arbitrator that the agreement was an "integrated part" of the transaction, the letter said.

Reuters/MUS

Related Topics

India   Amazon  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Easy mobile recharge through Nagad
Banks to open from Sunday for limited hours
India watchdog accuses Amazon of concealing facts
IMF board approves big lending increase for poorest nations
Asian markets extend global rally as earnings trump virus worries
UK demands new N.Ireland Brexit deal
Most Asian markets rise after Wall St rally but worries persist
Netflix to add mobile video games


Latest News
Bangladesh eying to seal T20 series against Zimbabwe
Former State Minister Jahanara Begum dies
Ex-DG of PMO Mahmudur Rahman dies
Japan to send over 3m doses of AstraZeneca vaccine: Momen
Bangladesh to launch ‘Jogajog’ as alternative to Facebook, says Palak
Covid-19 deaths cross 19,000 mark in Bangladesh
Govt makes arrangement of 21 cr vaccine doses: Minister
Ferry hits Padma Bridge pillar: Police quiz master Abdur Rahman
Lowest number of cattle sacrificed this year since 2016
Easy mobile recharge through Nagad
Most Read News
Six killed in Bagerhat road accident
Ecuador declares emergency after 22 killed in prison riots
20 hurt after ferry hits Padma Bridge's pillar; driver suspended
Heavy rains kill 18 in India, dozens feared trapped
New COVID variant 'probable' this year: top French expert
Hackers reportedly demand $50m from Saudi Aramco over data leak
French expert fears new Covid variant probable this year
Global Covid cases top 192 million
36 dead in India's rain-hit Maharashtra landslides
US launches several airstrikes to support Afghan forces
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft