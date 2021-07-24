Six die from coronavirus, symptoms in Jashore hospital

The ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus, which was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China, is seen in an illustration released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia, US January 29, 2020/ Reuters





Six more patients died at Jashore General Hospital with novel coronavirus and its symptoms in the last 24 hours.





Five of them were Covid positive patients and one had symptoms.





The hospital RMO Dr Arif Ahmed confirmed the matter on Friday.





Some 111 patients are undergoing treatment at the hospital’s red zone and 43 in yellow zone.





Meanwhile, a total of 68 samples were tested for coronavirus where 13 were found positive for the virus.





