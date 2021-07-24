

Covid in Pirojpur: Two die, nine infected

Three more persons died of Covid -19 in Pirojpur district in the last 24 hours till Friday morning.

During this period, nine persons tested positive for the virus, taking the total virus cases to 3,855.

The district civil surgeon Dr Md Hasanat Yousuf Zaki confirmed the matter.

Deputy Commissioner Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain said nine cases were filed against those who violated health guidelines in last 24 hours in Pirojpur.

Executive magistrates conducted separate mobile courts and fined health guidelines violators Tk 8,300.

Meanwhile, food distribution among poor and jobless is going on in the district.

ZA/MUS