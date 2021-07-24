Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 8:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home International

New COVID variant 'probable' this year: top French expert

Published : Friday, 23 July, 2021 at 3:34 PM  Count : 452
Observer Online Desk

New COVID variant 'probable' this year: top French expert

New COVID variant 'probable' this year: top French expert


The French government's top advisor on Covid-19 warned Friday that a new variant of the disease would "probably" emerge in the winter months this year.

The country is currently battling an unprecedented spike in new cases caused by the more infectious Delta variant, which was first recorded in India, reports AFP.

"We will probably have another variant arrive during the winter," Jean-Francois Delfraissy, head of the French government's scientific council, told the BFM news channel.

He said that he could not predict the consequences, or whether it would be more dangerous, adding that Covid-19 had "relatively limited" capacities to mutate.

The infectious diseases specialist urged French people to return to social distancing and mask-wearing, and said a "return to normal" would probably be in 2022 or 2023.

"The big challenge for the next couple of years will be how are we going to co-exist, with two worlds: countries that are vaccinated and those that are not," he said.

 The government's strategy to contain the current fourth wave of cases is based on the introduction of a "health pass" system that requires people to show proof of vaccination or a negative test when entering public venues.

 Since Wednesday, cinemas, museums, swimming pools and sports venues have been required to ask patrons for their health credentials, leading to criticism from some that it restricts the freedoms of the non-vaccinated.

The lower house of parliament approved a draft law early Friday morning that will extend the system to cafes and restaurants from next month, and make vaccinations mandatory for health and social care workers from September.

 The legislation will now be examined during an emergency session by the upper house senate, with the government hoping for approval by the end of the weekend.

TF

Related Topics

COVID  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Imam in France fired over verses recited during Eid prayers
US, Russia to hold new talks to encourage stability
6.7-magnitude quake hits Philippines: USGS
Biden approves $100m emergency funds to resettle Afghan refugees
Search for bodies concludes at Florida building collapse site
112 dead in India as rains trigger floods, landslides
Pakistan seeks UN probe of India's use of Pegasus spyware
36 dead in India's rain-hit Maharashtra landslides


Latest News
Bangladesh eying to seal T20 series against Zimbabwe
Former State Minister Jahanara Begum dies
Ex-DG of PMO Mahmudur Rahman dies
Japan to send over 3m doses of AstraZeneca vaccine: Momen
Bangladesh to launch ‘Jogajog’ as alternative to Facebook, says Palak
Covid-19 deaths cross 19,000 mark in Bangladesh
Govt makes arrangement of 21 cr vaccine doses: Minister
Ferry hits Padma Bridge pillar: Police quiz master Abdur Rahman
Lowest number of cattle sacrificed this year since 2016
Easy mobile recharge through Nagad
Most Read News
Six killed in Bagerhat road accident
Ecuador declares emergency after 22 killed in prison riots
20 hurt after ferry hits Padma Bridge's pillar; driver suspended
Heavy rains kill 18 in India, dozens feared trapped
New COVID variant 'probable' this year: top French expert
Hackers reportedly demand $50m from Saudi Aramco over data leak
French expert fears new Covid variant probable this year
Global Covid cases top 192 million
36 dead in India's rain-hit Maharashtra landslides
US launches several airstrikes to support Afghan forces
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft