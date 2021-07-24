Video
Cautionary signal 3 for maritime ports

Published : Friday, 23 July, 2021 at 3:08 PM  Count : 219
Observer Online Desk

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal number three as a  low pressure  area has formed over northwest bay and adjoining areas of Bangladesh.

"Under  its  influence,  deep  convection  is  taking  place  and steep  pressure  gradient lies over  north  bay  and  adjoining  areas," said a met office weather bulletin, adding that squally  weather  may affect  the  maritime  ports,  north  bay  and adjoining  coastal  areas of Bangladesh, reports BSS.

All  fishing  boats and  trawlers over  north  bay have  been  advised to  come  close to the coast  and proceed  with  caution  till further notice.

Besides, the river ports have been asked to hoist cautionary signal number one till 6 pm today, according to another met office weather bulletin.

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary south or south-easterly gusty or squally wind speed 45-60 kilometer per hour (kph) is likely to occur over the regions of Rangpur,  Rajshahi, Pabna, Bogura, Tangail, Mymensingh, Sylhet, Dhaka, Faridpur, Jashore, Kushtia, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Cox's Bazar wherein river ports shall hoist riverine cautionary signal number one," the bulletin said.

TF


