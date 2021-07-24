Cautionary signal 3 for maritime ports





Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal number three as a low pressure area has formed over northwest bay and adjoining areas of Bangladesh.





"Under its influence, deep convection is taking place and steep pressure gradient lies over north bay and adjoining areas," said a met office weather bulletin, adding that squally weather may affect the maritime ports, north bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh, reports BSS.





All fishing boats and trawlers over north bay have been advised to come close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice.





Besides, the river ports have been asked to hoist cautionary signal number one till 6 pm today, according to another met office weather bulletin.





"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary south or south-easterly gusty or squally wind speed 45-60 kilometer per hour (kph) is likely to occur over the regions of Rangpur, Rajshahi, Pabna, Bogura, Tangail, Mymensingh, Sylhet, Dhaka, Faridpur, Jashore, Kushtia, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Cox's Bazar wherein river ports shall hoist riverine cautionary signal number one," the bulletin said.





TF



