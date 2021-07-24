

Hanging body of trader recovered in Noakhali



Deceased Nizam Uddin, 28, was the son of Nur Uddin, a resident of Charclerk union in the upazila.



Police and local sources said Nizam hanged himself from a tree beside house at early hours today.



On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital morgue.



Confirming the matter, Charjabbar Police Station sub-inspector (SI) Md Sazzad Hossain said Nizam had a grocery shop.



IUS/ALM



