Hanging body of trader recovered in Noakhali

Published : Friday, 23 July, 2021 at 3:00 PM
Upazila Representative

Police recovered the body of a trader at Subarnachar upazila in Noakhali district on Friday morning.

Deceased Nizam Uddin, 28, was the son of Nur Uddin, a resident of Charclerk union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Nizam hanged himself from a tree beside house at early hours today.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital morgue.

Confirming the matter, Charjabbar Police Station sub-inspector (SI) Md Sazzad Hossain said Nizam had a grocery shop.

IUS/ALM

