|
Hanging body of trader recovered in Noakhali
|
Police recovered the body of a trader at Subarnachar upazila in Noakhali district on Friday morning.
Deceased Nizam Uddin, 28, was the son of Nur Uddin, a resident of Charclerk union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Nizam hanged himself from a tree beside house at early hours today.
On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital morgue.
Confirming the matter, Charjabbar Police Station sub-inspector (SI) Md Sazzad Hossain said Nizam had a grocery shop.
IUS/ALM