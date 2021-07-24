Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 8:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home International

Hackers reportedly demand $50m from Saudi Aramco over data leak

Published : Friday, 23 July, 2021 at 2:22 PM  Count : 449
Observer Online Desk

Getty Images

Getty Images


The world's most valuable oil producer Saudi Aramco has confirmed to the BBC that company data has leaked from one of its contractors.

The files are now reportedly being used in an attempt to extort $50m (£36.5m) from the company.

The global oil and gas industry has long been criticised for failing to invest in cyber security.

In May, the Colonial Pipeline in the US was hit by a ransomware cyber-attack.

In an emailed statement, Aramco told the BBC that it "recently became aware of the indirect release of a limited amount of company data which was held by third-party contractors."

The Saudi Arabian energy giant did not say which contractor was affected nor whether the contractor had been hacked or if the files were leaked in some other way.

"We confirm that the release of data was not due to a breach of our systems, has no impact on our operations and the company continues to maintain a robust cybersecurity posture," the firm said.

According to the Associated Press (AP), one terabyte, or 1,000 gigabytes, of Aramco's data was being held by extortionists, citing a page on the darknet - a part of the internet within an encrypted network which is accessible only through specialised anonymity-providing tools.

The AP report said the page offered to delete the data in exchange for $50m in cryptocurrency, although it is unclear who is behind the ransom plot.

Aramco did not immediately respond to a BBC request for clarification over the AP report that the company was the target of a $50m extortion attempt.

The oil and gas industry, which includes companies that own wells, pipelines and refineries, has failed to invest in cyber-security over the years, according to experts.

This is not the first time Aramco has been the target of a data-related attack. In 2012, the company's computer network was hit by the so-called Shamoon virus.

A cyber-attack this year on the Colonial Pipeline in the US further highlighted the vulnerabilities of the energy industry's computer systems.

BBC/ALM


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Imam in France fired over verses recited during Eid prayers
US, Russia to hold new talks to encourage stability
6.7-magnitude quake hits Philippines: USGS
Biden approves $100m emergency funds to resettle Afghan refugees
Search for bodies concludes at Florida building collapse site
112 dead in India as rains trigger floods, landslides
Pakistan seeks UN probe of India's use of Pegasus spyware
36 dead in India's rain-hit Maharashtra landslides


Latest News
Bangladesh eying to seal T20 series against Zimbabwe
Former State Minister Jahanara Begum dies
Ex-DG of PMO Mahmudur Rahman dies
Japan to send over 3m doses of AstraZeneca vaccine: Momen
Bangladesh to launch ‘Jogajog’ as alternative to Facebook, says Palak
Covid-19 deaths cross 19,000 mark in Bangladesh
Govt makes arrangement of 21 cr vaccine doses: Minister
Ferry hits Padma Bridge pillar: Police quiz master Abdur Rahman
Lowest number of cattle sacrificed this year since 2016
Easy mobile recharge through Nagad
Most Read News
Six killed in Bagerhat road accident
Ecuador declares emergency after 22 killed in prison riots
20 hurt after ferry hits Padma Bridge's pillar; driver suspended
Heavy rains kill 18 in India, dozens feared trapped
New COVID variant 'probable' this year: top French expert
Hackers reportedly demand $50m from Saudi Aramco over data leak
French expert fears new Covid variant probable this year
Global Covid cases top 192 million
36 dead in India's rain-hit Maharashtra landslides
US launches several airstrikes to support Afghan forces
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft