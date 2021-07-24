|
COVID-19 vaccination age limit to be lowered to 18 soon: Health DG
Published : Friday, 23 July, 2021 at 1:29 PM
The age limit for COVID-19 vaccine will be lowered to 18 very soon, DGHS director Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam has said.
"The matter is now under discussion," he said while visiting corona patients at Mugda Medical College Hospital in the capital on Friday noon.
He said, "We're ready to tackle the pressure of COVID patients."
Besides, the Health DG suggested for setting up field hospitals in different districts outside the capital.
TF