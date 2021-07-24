Covid claims 17 more lives in Kushtia



Of the deceased, 11 were confirmed Covid patients while the remaining six showed symptoms of the virus, said Statistics Officer of Kushtia General Hospital, Md Mejbaul Alam.



Besides, 57 people have tested positive for corona in the district in the past 24 hours. "Some 177 samples were tested during the period," he said. The positivity rate currently stands at 32.20%.



Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 patients in the hospital has marginally decreased. A total of 235 people with Covid symptoms are currently undergoing treatment at the leading medical facility.



So far, 12,872 people have been infected with the virus in the district, while the death toll from Covid topped 471. On the other hand, 8,687 people have recovered from Covid to date.

UNB/ALM

