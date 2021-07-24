|
34 cases lodged, Tk fined on Airport Road for ignoring restriction
Published : Friday, 23 July, 2021 at 12:35 PM Count : 328
Cases were filed against 20 vehicles on Airport Road in the capital on the first day of 14-day hard lockdown began from Friday.
Law enforcement agencies are seen very active on the streets at Abdullahpur, Housebuilding Azampur and Airport areas to ensure the lockdown protocols.
A mobile court led by executive magistrate Shahriar Rahman filed 34 cases and fined Tk 35,000 to another 20 vehicles for defying the government order.
TF