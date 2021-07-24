34 cases lodged, Tk fined on Airport Road for ignoring restriction

file photo Cases were filed against 20 vehicles on Airport Road in the capital on the first day of 14-day hard lockdown began from Friday.





Law enforcement agencies are seen very active on the streets at Abdullahpur, Housebuilding Azampur and Airport areas to ensure the lockdown protocols.





A mobile court led by executive magistrate Shahriar Rahman filed 34 cases and fined Tk 35,000 to another 20 vehicles for defying the government order.





TF



