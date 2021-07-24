Video
Saturday, 24 July, 2021
20 hurt after ferry hits Padma Bridge's pillar; driver suspended

Published : Friday, 23 July, 2021 at 12:10 PM  Count : 520
Observer Online Report

Collected photo

Collected photo



At least 20 passengers of Ro Ro ferry Shah Jalal were injured after the vehicle hit the 17 no pillar of the Padma Bridge on Friday.

The accident took place at around 9:45 am when the driver lost control over the steering on the way to Shimulia Ghat in Munshiganj from Banglabazar Ghat in Madharipur.

Driver of the ferry Abdur Rahim said he lost control after the electronic system had failed. Due to the strong current in the river, the ferry later hit the pillar.

Following the accident, Abdur Rahman, also the inland master officer in-charge of the ferry, was suspended. BIWTC issued an order in this regard.

Senior Information Officer of the Ministry of Shipping, Jahangir Alam Khan confirmed the matter.

Though the front part of the vessel has been mangled, there was no structural damage to the bridge. The injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals.

ALM/TF

