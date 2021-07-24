Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 8:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home National

Strict lockdown: Vehicles pressure at Daulatdia ghat from this morning

Published : Friday, 23 July, 2021 at 12:02 PM  Count : 301
Observer Online Report

file photo

file photo


A long queue of vehicles is seen at Rajbari's Daulatdia ghat from early Friday, ignoring the strict restriction imposed by the government started from today.

Commuters are starting returning the capital from thier respective villages whicg causing the gathering at the ghat.

Meanwhile, launches are remained suspended from 6am today on the Daulatdia-Paturia route. 

Daulatdia ghat sources said around two hundreds long-route and goods-laden vehicles are stuck on the ferry from Thursday night.

Meanwhile, many people are seen gathered at ferries which left Manikganj's Paturia ghat. Their main aim to reach home before the strict lockdown.

TF

Related Topics

Lockdown  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Former State Minister Jahanara Begum dies
Ex-DG of PMO Mahmudur Rahman dies
Japan to send over 3m doses of AstraZeneca vaccine: Momen
Bangladesh to launch ‘Jogajog’ as alternative to Facebook, says Palak
Covid-19 deaths cross 19,000 mark in Bangladesh
Govt makes arrangement of 21 cr vaccine doses: Minister
Ferry hits Padma Bridge pillar: Police quiz master Abdur Rahman
Lowest number of cattle sacrificed this year since 2016


Latest News
Bangladesh eying to seal T20 series against Zimbabwe
Former State Minister Jahanara Begum dies
Ex-DG of PMO Mahmudur Rahman dies
Japan to send over 3m doses of AstraZeneca vaccine: Momen
Bangladesh to launch ‘Jogajog’ as alternative to Facebook, says Palak
Covid-19 deaths cross 19,000 mark in Bangladesh
Govt makes arrangement of 21 cr vaccine doses: Minister
Ferry hits Padma Bridge pillar: Police quiz master Abdur Rahman
Lowest number of cattle sacrificed this year since 2016
Easy mobile recharge through Nagad
Most Read News
Six killed in Bagerhat road accident
Ecuador declares emergency after 22 killed in prison riots
20 hurt after ferry hits Padma Bridge's pillar; driver suspended
Heavy rains kill 18 in India, dozens feared trapped
New COVID variant 'probable' this year: top French expert
French expert fears new Covid variant probable this year
Hackers reportedly demand $50m from Saudi Aramco over data leak
Global Covid cases top 192 million
36 dead in India's rain-hit Maharashtra landslides
US launches several airstrikes to support Afghan forces
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft