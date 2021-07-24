Strict lockdown: Vehicles pressure at Daulatdia ghat from this morning

file photo





A long queue of vehicles is seen at Rajbari's Daulatdia ghat from early Friday, ignoring the strict restriction imposed by the government started from today.





Commuters are starting returning the capital from thier respective villages whicg causing the gathering at the ghat.





Meanwhile, launches are remained suspended from 6am today on the Daulatdia-Paturia route.





Daulatdia ghat sources said around two hundreds long-route and goods-laden vehicles are stuck on the ferry from Thursday night.



