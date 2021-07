Two bodies recovered from Meghna

Identities of the deceased, aged 30-40, could not be known.



Charfesson Police Station officer in-charge (OC) Monir Hossain said locals spotted the floating bodies in Betua Ghat area at night and informed police.

Police recovered the bodies and sent those to hospital morgue.



AM/ALM

