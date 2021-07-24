Video
Saturday, 24 July, 2021
Mushfiqur to miss T20 series against Australia over isolation norms

Published : Friday, 23 July, 2021
Observer Online Desk

Getty Images

Getty Images



Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim is set to miss next month's five-match T20 home series against Australia over strict isolation norms.

As per the conditions set by Cricket Australia, every Bangladeshi cricketer needs to be quarantined for at least 14 days ahead of the T20 series. Mushfiqur missed this isolation deadline even after coming back without playing the ODI series in Zimbabwe.

Mushfiqur flew back home from Harare on July 14 after coming to know that his parents had contracted Covid-19. To fulfil the requirement of the 14-day mandatory quarantine before the series, Mushfiqur needed to isolate himself by July 20, but he missed the deadline due to family commitments.

Mushfiqur wanted to isolate himself on July 22, but the operations committee of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) told him that "it won’t work now".

“Mushfiqur wanted to play the series, but he missed the deadline by two days,” Akram Khan, the chair of cricket operations of BCB, told the media. “A specific quarantine period is in our agreement with Cricket Australia. So, we cannot include Mushfiqur now. We talked to them, but they did not agree."

The first match of the series will take place on August 3, while the other matches will be played on August 4, 6, 7 and 9. All the matches will take place at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

