

Youth stabbed dead by miscreants in Jashore



Deceased Shawon alias Tuni was the son of Halim alias Tile Munsi, a resident of Shangkarpur Jamaddarpara area.



Locals said four-five miscreants stabbed Shawon indiscriminately in Shangkarpur Chotoner Mor area around 10 pm, leaving him critically injured.



The injured was rushed to Jashore General Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



Jashore Kotwali Police Station officer in-charge (OC) Md Tajul Islam said police visited the spot and are investigating the matter.



SKR/ALM



