COVID: Rajshahi hospital reports 22 more deaths





Eighteen more patients died at the Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) corona unit in the last 24 hours.





Of them, six of the deceased were COVID-19 positive while the reast had the virus symptoms, said the hospital director Brig General Shamim Yazdani.





She said in the last 24 hours till Friday 8am, 61 patients were admitted to the unit.





Of the dead, 11 were from Rajshahi, two from Natore, four from Chapainawabganj, one from Naogaon and four from Pabna.



