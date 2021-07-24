Global Covid cases top 192 million



The ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), which was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China, is seen in an illustration released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. January 29, 2020. Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAM/CDC/Handout via REUTERS.



The total caseload and fatalities stand at 192,489,618 and 4,134,432, respectively, as of Friday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), reports UNB.



So far, 3,746,414,242 vaccine doses have been administered across the globe.



The US, which is the world's worst-hit country in terms of both cases and deaths, has so far logged 34,278,077 Covid cases. Besides, 610,132 people have lost their lives in the US to date, as per the JHU data.



Brazil has registered 1,388 more Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, raising its national death toll to 547,134, the health ministry said on Thursday.



As many as 54,748 new cases were detected during the period, taking the total caseload to 19,524,092, the ministry said.



Brazil currently has the world's second-highest pandemic death toll after the United States, and the third-largest caseload after the United States and India.



The third worst-hit country, India's Covid-19 tally rose to 31,291,704 on Thursday as 41,697 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, as per the federal health ministry's corona data.



Besides, as many as 510 deaths due to the pandemic since Wednesday morning have taken the total death toll to 419,502.



According to AP, India’s excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official Covid-19 toll, likely making it modern India’s worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the South Asian country.



The report released Tuesday estimated excess deaths — the gap between those recorded and those that would have been expected — to be three to 4.7 million between January 2020 and June 2021. It said an accurate figure may “prove elusive” but the true death toll “is likely to be an order of magnitude greater than the official count.”



