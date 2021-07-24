Video
Six killed in Bagerhat road accident

Published : Friday, 23 July, 2021 at 9:42 AM  Count : 564
Observer Online Report

Photo: Observer/Shah Alam Tuku

Photo: Observer/Shah Alam Tuku



At least six persons were killed and another was injured as a truck rammed into a battery-run auto-rickshaw at Fakirhat upazila in Bagerhat district on Friday morning.

Three of the deceased were identified as Utpal Raha, 45, and Nayan Datta, 25, of Fakirhat; and Abdul Hai, 55, of Rampal upazila in the district.

Fakirhat Police Station OC Saidul Anam said the truck coming from opposite direction hit the auto-rickshaw in Boiltali Primary School area on the Dhaka-Khulna highway around 7:15 am.

Assistant Director of Bagerhat Fire Service and Civil Defence Golam Sarwar said on information, they recovered the bodies from the spot and handed over to police.

The driver of the pickup van fled the scene after the accident.

ALM

