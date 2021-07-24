Death toll from South Africa unrest jumps to 337: govt





Rioting in South Africa this month has claimed 337 lives, the government said on Thursday, marking yet another jump in the death toll from the 276 announced the previous day.

"The South African police has revised the total number of deaths in Gauteng (province) to 79 and KwaZulu-Natal to 258 as related to the unrest," said Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, a minister in the president's office, adding that some of the latest deaths were of people succumbing to injuries sustained during the riots.





AFP/ALM

