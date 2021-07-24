|
More than half of European adults fully vaccinated
|
The EU on Thursday said 200 million Europeans had been fully vaccinated, more than half of the adult population but still short of a 70 percent target set for the summer.
European Commission spokeswoman Dana Spinant told reporters that based on the latest data of the European Centre for Disease Control "54.7 percent of the adult population is fully vaccinated with either two doses or one dose in the case of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine", reports AFP.
TF