Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 8:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home International

Raj Kundra: Indian millionaire embroiled in porn scandal

Published : Friday, 23 July, 2021 at 8:27 AM  Count : 275
Observer Online Desk

Raj Kundra: Indian millionaire embroiled in porn scandal
Raj Kundra, a British citizen and the husband of Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty, is an industrialist and an owner of a cricket team in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the world's richest cricket tournament, reports BBC.

Police now claim the 45-year-old is a "key conspirator" in a porn production ring that coerced several women to engage in sex videos that were posted on the internet.

Mr Kundra has denied any wrongdoing. His lawyer Abad Ponda said Mr Kundra's "arrest is illegal".

Nine people have been arrested so far in connection with the investigation, which was launched in February. They include an actor, producer and a company executive.

According to the police, the accused made false promises to lure women who had answered acting advertisements to participate in the videos.

These clips - allegedly shot in rented bungalows - were then uploaded to mobile phone apps for some 400,000 subscribers who paid 200-400 rupees (about $2.70-$5.40; £1.95-£3.90) a month. And Mr Kundra, according to the police, was the owner of a company involved in featuring the porn clips on these platforms.

Mr Kundra was arrested from his residence - a sprawling bungalow in the city of Mumbai - on 20 July. He is facing charges of cheating, sale of obscene content and "obscene and indecent advertisements and displays".

Under Indian law, publishing or transmitting "obscene" material, including pornography is illegal and punishable by up to seven years in jail.

But the industry still thrives in the country - its popularity in large part driven by the internet. Indians are believed to be among the largest consumers of online pornography - and were ranked third in a list of countries published by Pornhub, the world's largest pornographic video-sharing website, after the United States and Britain.

SZA



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Imam in France fired over verses recited during Eid prayers
US, Russia to hold new talks to encourage stability
6.7-magnitude quake hits Philippines: USGS
Biden approves $100m emergency funds to resettle Afghan refugees
Search for bodies concludes at Florida building collapse site
112 dead in India as rains trigger floods, landslides
Pakistan seeks UN probe of India's use of Pegasus spyware
36 dead in India's rain-hit Maharashtra landslides


Latest News
Bangladesh eying to seal T20 series against Zimbabwe
Former State Minister Jahanara Begum dies
Ex-DG of PMO Mahmudur Rahman dies
Japan to send over 3m doses of AstraZeneca vaccine: Momen
Bangladesh to launch ‘Jogajog’ as alternative to Facebook, says Palak
Covid-19 deaths cross 19,000 mark in Bangladesh
Govt makes arrangement of 21 cr vaccine doses: Minister
Ferry hits Padma Bridge pillar: Police quiz master Abdur Rahman
Lowest number of cattle sacrificed this year since 2016
Easy mobile recharge through Nagad
Most Read News
Six killed in Bagerhat road accident
Ecuador declares emergency after 22 killed in prison riots
20 hurt after ferry hits Padma Bridge's pillar; driver suspended
Heavy rains kill 18 in India, dozens feared trapped
New COVID variant 'probable' this year: top French expert
Hackers reportedly demand $50m from Saudi Aramco over data leak
French expert fears new Covid variant probable this year
Global Covid cases top 192 million
36 dead in India's rain-hit Maharashtra landslides
US launches several airstrikes to support Afghan forces
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft