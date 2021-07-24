Nationwide strict lockdown begins







The nationwide 14-day srtrict lockdown has begun from 6:00am today (July 23) to check deadly coronavirus transmission. The lockdown will continue till August 5 midnight.



The Cabinet Division issued a gazette notification on Tuesday (July 13) morning about the enforcement of strict lockdown.



As the strict lockdown begins, all government, non-government, autonomous and private offices have remained close.



Besides, all kinds of industries, mills and factories have remained close. Shopping malls, markets, and shops are also closed. All kinds of tourism centres, resorts. community centres and recreational centres also remain shut.



Moreover, all forms of public transport -- including trains, domestic flights and water routes are not plying. Personal vehicles have remained prohibited on the streets and highways. Only vehicles carrying emergency goods are allowed.



However, banks will get opened from Sunday after Eid vacation and weekly holidays where transactions will beheld from 10:00am to 1:30pm. The Bangladesh Bank has ordered to run transactions through cards and keeping internet banking in operation round-the-clock.



People will be able to go to kitchen markets and buy daily essentials from 9:00am to 3:00pm following health guidelines. The trader body concerned/market authorities/local administration will ensure it. Except urgent necessity (like purchasing drugs, essentials, provide treatment, burial of dead bodies/cremation etc), people will not be able to come out of their houses in any way. Food shops, hotel and restaurants will be able to sell food from 8:00am to 8:00pm through oneline/takeway.



According to the latest gazette notification, the industries exempt from the order are those involved in the production of food items like mills, processing and preserving of animal hides, manufacturing of drugs, supplying oxygen, and producing items for tackling Covid-19.



Only those garment factories or units that make face masks and personal protective equipment can run during the lockdown, said a senior official of the commerce ministry.



SZA

