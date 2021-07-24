Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 8:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home National

Nationwide strict lockdown begins

Published : Friday, 23 July, 2021 at 7:54 AM  Count : 288
Observer Online Report

Nationwide strict lockdown begins

The nationwide 14-day srtrict lockdown has begun from 6:00am today (July 23) to check deadly coronavirus transmission. The lockdown will continue till August 5 midnight.

The Cabinet Division issued a gazette notification on Tuesday (July 13) morning about the enforcement of strict lockdown.

As the strict lockdown begins, all government, non-government, autonomous and private offices have remained close.

Besides, all kinds of industries, mills and factories have remained close. Shopping malls, markets, and shops are also closed. All kinds of tourism centres, resorts. community centres and recreational centres also remain shut.

Moreover, all forms of public transport -- including trains, domestic flights and water routes are not plying. Personal vehicles have remained prohibited on the streets and highways. Only vehicles carrying emergency goods are allowed.

However, banks will get opened from Sunday after Eid vacation and weekly holidays where transactions will beheld from 10:00am to 1:30pm. The Bangladesh Bank has ordered to run transactions through cards and keeping internet banking in operation round-the-clock.

People will be able to go to kitchen markets and buy daily essentials from 9:00am to 3:00pm following health guidelines. The trader body concerned/market authorities/local administration will ensure it. Except urgent necessity (like purchasing drugs, essentials, provide treatment, burial of dead bodies/cremation etc), people will not be able to come out of their houses in any way. Food shops, hotel and restaurants will be able to sell food from 8:00am to 8:00pm through oneline/takeway.

According to the latest gazette notification, the industries exempt from the order are those involved in the production of food items like mills, processing and preserving of animal hides, manufacturing of drugs, supplying oxygen, and producing items for tackling Covid-19.

Only those garment factories or units that make face masks and personal protective equipment can run during the lockdown, said a senior official of the commerce ministry.

The order does not exempt the export-oriented garment factories, where millions of workers work.

SZA


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Former State Minister Jahanara Begum dies
Ex-DG of PMO Mahmudur Rahman dies
Japan to send over 3m doses of AstraZeneca vaccine: Momen
Bangladesh to launch ‘Jogajog’ as alternative to Facebook, says Palak
Covid-19 deaths cross 19,000 mark in Bangladesh
Govt makes arrangement of 21 cr vaccine doses: Minister
Ferry hits Padma Bridge pillar: Police quiz master Abdur Rahman
Lowest number of cattle sacrificed this year since 2016


Latest News
Bangladesh eying to seal T20 series against Zimbabwe
Former State Minister Jahanara Begum dies
Ex-DG of PMO Mahmudur Rahman dies
Japan to send over 3m doses of AstraZeneca vaccine: Momen
Bangladesh to launch ‘Jogajog’ as alternative to Facebook, says Palak
Covid-19 deaths cross 19,000 mark in Bangladesh
Govt makes arrangement of 21 cr vaccine doses: Minister
Ferry hits Padma Bridge pillar: Police quiz master Abdur Rahman
Lowest number of cattle sacrificed this year since 2016
Easy mobile recharge through Nagad
Most Read News
Six killed in Bagerhat road accident
Ecuador declares emergency after 22 killed in prison riots
20 hurt after ferry hits Padma Bridge's pillar; driver suspended
Heavy rains kill 18 in India, dozens feared trapped
New COVID variant 'probable' this year: top French expert
Hackers reportedly demand $50m from Saudi Aramco over data leak
French expert fears new Covid variant probable this year
Global Covid cases top 192 million
36 dead in India's rain-hit Maharashtra landslides
US launches several airstrikes to support Afghan forces
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft