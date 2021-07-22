Elderly woman dies being hit by motorcycle





An elderly woman has been killed after being hit by a motorcycle at Ishwardi upazila in Pabna district.





Deceased Sufia Begum,70, was a resident of Sahapur village under Sahapur union in the upazila.





Witnesses said a speeding motorcycle hit the woman while crossing the road in the area on Wednesday evening.





She was rushed to Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.





Ishwardi Police Station officer in-charge Asaduzzaman confirmed the matter.



