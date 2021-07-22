Youth stabbed dead in Bogura





A young man has been stabbed to death at Sadar upazila in Bogura over a trifling matter.





The deceased was identified as Rakib Hridoy, 24, son of Mamunur Rashid, a resident of Koipara area in the district town.





Local and police sources said an altercation took place between shopkeeper Rakib and his two customers-- Ashik and Swadhin of the area-- on Tuesday over a trifling matter.





Later, Ashik and Swadhin left the place and then, came back with five to seven persons. They stabbed the shopkeeper and his father, leaving them severely injured.





The injured were whisked off to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZMCH).





Rakib succumbed to his injuries at SZMCH on Wednesday night while undergoing treatment.





Additional superintendent of Bogura police Faisal Mahmud confirmed the matter.





AZ/MUS











