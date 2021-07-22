22 more die at RMCH Covid unit

Video
Thursday, 22 July, 2021, 7:26 PM
National

Published : Thursday, 22 July, 2021 at 11:29 AM  Count : 206
Observer Online Desk

A number of 22 more people, including nine female, died at Covid-19 unit of Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital (RMCH) during the last 24 hours till 6 am Thursday, taking the death toll to 389, so far, this month.

RMCH Director Brig Gen Shamim Yazdani told newsmen that ten of those were the residents in Rajshahi, followed by six from Natore, four from Pabna and two from Naogaon districts. They were aged between 11 and 65, he said, reports BSS.

Among the deaths, seven tested positive for Covid-19 and 15 had its symptoms, he said, adding that yesterday's fatality figure was 18.

Yazdani said the hospital also had counted 25 fatalities caused by Covid-19 on July 14 and June 29 last since the pandemic began.

Some 31 more patients were admitted to the designated wards of the hospital afresh during the time, taking its number to 434, including 210 tested positive for Covid-19, against 513 beds.

Another 20 patients are undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital. Fifty-eight other patients returned back home after becoming cured during the time.

Demand for oxygen has been rising continuously for the last couple of months in the wake of escalation of patients in the hospital.

At present, over 8,000 liters of oxygen are being supplied to the Covid-19 patients every day on an average in the hospital but the daily oxygen demand was only 2,500 liters in around two months back.

But, the oxygen demand has gone up by around 3,000 liters, particularly during the last couple of weeks.

Yazdani opined over 60 percent of the new Covid-19 patients admitted to the Covid-19 unit of RMCH are from villages, reiterating that awareness among the villagers is less compared to the urban people.

Despite symptoms they hesitate to go for tests. "Only they are coming to the hospital when they feel worse. Then we have nothing to do for them, they are dying," he continued.

He said utmost attention should be given to the villages along with urban areas as the fatality rate among the villagers is more and the grave situation is aggravating day-by-day there.

Apart from the administration and health workers, public representatives, political activists and volunteers should come forward and work together, otherwise, the situation may be further more alarming, he mentioned.

