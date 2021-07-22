Video
Home Countryside

Man kills brother over keeping beef in refrigerator

Published : Thursday, 22 July, 2021 at 11:14 AM
Observer Correspondent

A man reportedly killed his brother at Rowmari upazila in Kurigram district on Wednesday evening over keeping beef in refrigerator.

Deceased Naimuddin, 55, was a resident of Tapurchar village in the upazila.

Locals said Naimuddin’s brother Abdul Jalil hit him with a piece of wood following an altercation, leaving him dead on the spot.

Rowmari Police Station officer in-charge (OC) Montaser Billah said victim’s daughter filed a case in this connection.

Police however arrested Abdul Jalil.

WT/ALM

