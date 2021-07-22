Man kills brother over keeping beef in refrigerator





Deceased Naimuddin, 55, was a resident of Tapurchar village in the upazila.





Locals said Naimuddin’s brother Abdul Jalil hit him with a piece of wood following an altercation, leaving him dead on the spot.





Rowmari Police Station officer in-charge (OC) Montaser Billah said victim’s daughter filed a case in this connection.





Police however arrested Abdul Jalil.





WT/ALM



