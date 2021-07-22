Two children drown in Khulna pond





Two children drowned in a pond at Dumuria upazila in Khulna district on Wednesday afternoon.





The deceased were identified as Mahim, 10, son of Sirajul Islam, and Taha, 7, daughter of Dumuria village under the upazila.





It was learnt that the two children drowned in a pond adjacent to their house while taking bath.





After searching, their relatives found the bodies on water and recovered those.





A pal of gloom descendent at the village following the tragic death on the afternoon of Eid-ul-Azha



