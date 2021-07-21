Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 July, 2021, 7:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BD on Pegasus spyware list: Here's what telecoms minister says

Published : Tuesday, 20 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 469

BD on Pegasus spyware list: Here's what telecoms minister says

BD on Pegasus spyware list: Here's what telecoms minister says

Bangladesh is on the alert for the Israeli-made surveillance application known as Pegasus and has yet to detect any inconsistency, says Telecoms Minister Mustafa Jabbar.
An Israeli cybersurveillance company, NSO Group, is said to have supplied the spyware to governments and groups around the world, according to a report from The New York Times.
British daily The Guardian, alongside 16 other media organisations, alleged that human rights activists, journalists, lawyers and politicians across the world have been targeted using the software after looking through a massive data leak consisting of 50,000 phone numbers believed to have been identified as 'persons of interest' by NSO's clients.
Pegasus allegedly infects iPhone and Android devices allowing for the malware to extract messages, photos and emails, record calls and secretly activate microphones. Pegasus infections were identified in 45 countries, including Bangladesh.
The leaked list was first shared with Forbidden
    Stories, a Paris-based non-profit and Amnesty International, a human rights organisation, which shared the access to their media partners.
 Though these numbers were not attributed, reporters have identified over 1,000 people in different countries, according to The Washington Post, one of the organisations that saw the leaked data.
The list included several Arab royal family members, at least 65 business executives, 85 human rights activists, 189 journalists and more than 600 politicians and government officials, including several heads of state and prime ministers.
Over 180 journalists were listed in the data, including reporters, editors and executives at the Financial Times, CNN, New York Times, the Economist, Associated Press and Reuters, The Guardian said.
"We have conducted all checks and are on the alert," Mustafa Jabbar told bdnews24.com. "We have not found any inconsistencies. For now, there is nothing to fear. Often these things end up being rumours. We have looked through our networks and have not found any issues."
Asked whether Bangladesh has purchased any similar software, Jabbar said: "There is absolutely no question of buying such software, but law-enforcement agencies will be able to give a clearer response."
bdnews24.com did not immediately reach law-enforcement agencies for comment.  
 
Canadian research laboratory The Citizen Lab claims that the spyware has been detected on the networks of Bangladesh Telecommunication Company Limited, or BTCL.
"We have not found any issues in our network," BTCL Managing Director Md Rafiqul Matin told bdnews24.com. "We are always monitoring the situation. These kinds of issues would be brought to our attention and we would have identified it earlier."
"This is an extremely sophisticated piece of spyware," said technology expert Sumon Ahmed Sabir. "You could say the use of this software means that no one has any personal privacy. And it is used in many countries around the world."
Asked if there was anything a person could do to protect oneself from the spyware, he said: "If a person believes their devices are afflicted by the spyware, a temporary solution might be to flush the device or format it completely before using it. But there isn't any guarantee that it won't be infected again after the formatting."
"If any country or institution believes it has been infected with this spyware, they will need the support of extremely powerful institutions to resolve it, equivalent to the Israeli company that produced the software."    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lead causes 4th highest death in BD: Speakers
BD on Pegasus spyware list: Here's what telecoms minister says
Khaleda Zia takes vaccine
5 Eid jamaat at Baitul Mukarram
Country records highest Covid-19 deaths of 231
C-19 vaccination age lowered to 30
Sundarban: To be or not to be on Unesco 'Heritage in Danger' list  
Pilgrims flock to Mount Arafat in pandemic-era hajj


Latest News
Most Asian markets rise after Wall St rally but worries persist
25 dead in Chinese province's heaviest rains in 1,000 years
Russia working closely with post-coup Myanmar on military supplies
Holidaymakers leaving Dhaka even on Eid day
Bangladesh seeking victory in their 100th T20 match
Chahar powers India to ODI series win over Sri Lanka
Robinson back in England squad after social media racism row
UNESCO removes Liverpool from World Heritage list
PM greets FFs with gifts on Eid-ul-Azha
Australia’s Brisbane selected to host 2032 Summer Olympic Games
Most Read News
Grave concerns lie with Covid-19 disaster
Lead causes 4th highest death in BD: Speakers
Khaleda Zia takes vaccine
Marking Dhaka University centenary, its Vice-Chancellor  Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman
Ministry showcauses Evaly
Couple put on remand
Pilgrims flock to Mount Arafat in pandemic-era hajj
Fourth industrial revolution and social changes
Biden to host Jordan’s King Abdullah for broad array of Middle East talks
Sundarban: To be or not to be on Unesco 'Heritage in Danger' list  
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft