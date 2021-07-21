Khaleda Zia takes vaccine



BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia receives Covid-19 vaccine at National Gastroliver Institute and Hospital at Mohakhali in the capital on Monday. photo: Observer

At around 3.30 pm, Khaleda Zia left her Gulshan residence for vaccination. BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was with her at the time of vaccination.

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's media wing member Shairul Kabir confirmed the information to the Daily Observer.

Khaleda Zia's personal physician and BNP Vice-

Chairman Dr. AZM Zahid Hossain said Khaleda Zia had taken the Moderna vaccine of America.

On July 12, Khaleda Zia registered for the vaccination on the Ministry of Health's 'Suraksha' website. On Sunday (July 18) she got the confirmation SMS from the Ministry of Health.

Khaleda Zia was admitted to Evercare Hospital in the capital on April 26 after contracting coronavirus. After 54 days of treatment she returned to her Gulshan residence on the night of June 19.

On February 8, 2018, she was sentenced to five years of imprisonment in a Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case.

Following the outbreak of the coronavirus, the government suspended Khaleda Zia's six-month sentence at the request of her family. The government then extended his sentence twice more.











BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia took coronavirus vaccine on Monday at Mohakhali Sheikh Russell Gastroliver Hospital.At around 3.30 pm, Khaleda Zia left her Gulshan residence for vaccination. BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was with her at the time of vaccination.BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's media wing member Shairul Kabir confirmed the information to the Daily Observer.Khaleda Zia's personal physician and BNP Vice-Chairman Dr. AZM Zahid Hossain said Khaleda Zia had taken the Moderna vaccine of America.On July 12, Khaleda Zia registered for the vaccination on the Ministry of Health's 'Suraksha' website. On Sunday (July 18) she got the confirmation SMS from the Ministry of Health.Khaleda Zia was admitted to Evercare Hospital in the capital on April 26 after contracting coronavirus. After 54 days of treatment she returned to her Gulshan residence on the night of June 19.On February 8, 2018, she was sentenced to five years of imprisonment in a Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case.Following the outbreak of the coronavirus, the government suspended Khaleda Zia's six-month sentence at the request of her family. The government then extended his sentence twice more.