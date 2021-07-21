Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 July, 2021, 7:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

5 Eid jamaat at Baitul Mukarram

No congregation at National Eidgah  

Published : Tuesday, 20 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 424
Staff Correspondent

Amid surge in coronavirus transmission the government has decided not to hold Eid jamaat at the National Eidgah Maidan adjacent to the High Court this year.  
However, there will be five jamaats at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on the day of Eid-ul-Azha.
Eid-ul-Azha, the second largest religious festival of the Muslims will be celebrated in the country on
    July 21 (Wednesday).
According to a press release issued by the Religious Affairs Ministry the first Eid jamaat will be held at 7:00am while the next four will be held at 8:00am, 9:00am, 10:00am and 10:45am respectively.
The Religious Affairs Ministry has urged devotees to offer Eid prayers at their nearest mosques instead of Eidgahs and open spaces while maintaining recommended health guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.
It also suggested disinfecting mosques before the Eid prayer and not rolling out carpets on the floors.
The devotees have been asked to bring prayer mats from homes.
The devotees must wear masks inside mosques and avoid using prayer mats and caps that were stored earlier there.
Children, elderly people, people with physical ailment, and those involved in taking care of sick people will not be allowed to attend Eid prayers.
Besides, the devotees were requested to shun handshaking and hugging after the prayer which has been a common practice during Eid throughout the world.
The Religious Affairs Ministry urged imams and managing committees of mosques to ensure proper implementation of the directives.
Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) will also not organize any Eid Jamaat.
This year local councilors, administrations and mosque committees will decide to organize mosque congregation in DNCC and DSCC areas.
The government also canceled hundred years old Sholakia Maidan Eid Jamaat to avoid coronavirus infection.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lead causes 4th highest death in BD: Speakers
BD on Pegasus spyware list: Here's what telecoms minister says
Khaleda Zia takes vaccine
5 Eid jamaat at Baitul Mukarram
Country records highest Covid-19 deaths of 231
C-19 vaccination age lowered to 30
Sundarban: To be or not to be on Unesco 'Heritage in Danger' list  
Pilgrims flock to Mount Arafat in pandemic-era hajj


Latest News
Most Asian markets rise after Wall St rally but worries persist
25 dead in Chinese province's heaviest rains in 1,000 years
Russia working closely with post-coup Myanmar on military supplies
Holidaymakers leaving Dhaka even on Eid day
Bangladesh seeking victory in their 100th T20 match
Chahar powers India to ODI series win over Sri Lanka
Robinson back in England squad after social media racism row
UNESCO removes Liverpool from World Heritage list
PM greets FFs with gifts on Eid-ul-Azha
Australia’s Brisbane selected to host 2032 Summer Olympic Games
Most Read News
Grave concerns lie with Covid-19 disaster
Lead causes 4th highest death in BD: Speakers
Khaleda Zia takes vaccine
Marking Dhaka University centenary, its Vice-Chancellor  Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman
Ministry showcauses Evaly
Couple put on remand
Pilgrims flock to Mount Arafat in pandemic-era hajj
Fourth industrial revolution and social changes
Biden to host Jordan’s King Abdullah for broad array of Middle East talks
Sundarban: To be or not to be on Unesco 'Heritage in Danger' list  
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft