5 Eid jamaat at Baitul Mukarram

Amid surge in coronavirus transmission the government has decided not to hold Eid jamaat at the National Eidgah Maidan adjacent to the High Court this year.

However, there will be five jamaats at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on the day of Eid-ul-Azha.

Eid-ul-Azha, the second largest religious festival of the Muslims will be celebrated in the country on

July 21 (Wednesday).

According to a press release issued by the Religious Affairs Ministry the first Eid jamaat will be held at 7:00am while the next four will be held at 8:00am, 9:00am, 10:00am and 10:45am respectively.

The Religious Affairs Ministry has urged devotees to offer Eid prayers at their nearest mosques instead of Eidgahs and open spaces while maintaining recommended health guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It also suggested disinfecting mosques before the Eid prayer and not rolling out carpets on the floors.

The devotees have been asked to bring prayer mats from homes.

The devotees must wear masks inside mosques and avoid using prayer mats and caps that were stored earlier there.

Children, elderly people, people with physical ailment, and those involved in taking care of sick people will not be allowed to attend Eid prayers.

Besides, the devotees were requested to shun handshaking and hugging after the prayer which has been a common practice during Eid throughout the world.

The Religious Affairs Ministry urged imams and managing committees of mosques to ensure proper implementation of the directives.

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) will also not organize any Eid Jamaat.

This year local councilors, administrations and mosque committees will decide to organize mosque congregation in DNCC and DSCC areas.

The government also canceled hundred years old Sholakia Maidan Eid Jamaat to avoid coronavirus infection.







