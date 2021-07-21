Country records highest Covid-19 deaths of 231

Only five days into relaxing strict lockdown the country recorded the highest 231 deaths in a single day in last 24 hours till 8am on Monday.

With the new deaths the country exceeded another landmark of 18,000 deaths from Covid-19 infections putting the total number of deaths at 18,125.

The death rate remained the same at 1.62 percent against the total detection of Covid-19 infection cases, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

On July 11 this year, the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in a single day was 230 since the pandemic started in the country.

According to the DGHS, at least 13,321 new cases of infections were recorded during the period, taking the total number of infected people to 11, 17,310.

Current the positivity rate is 29.59 percent while the total positivity rate stands at 15.30 percent.

The DGHS bulletin published on Monday said 13,321 Covid-19 new cases were detected against the total number of 45,012 samples tested across the country during the period.

During the same period, at least 9,335 Covid-19 patients had recovered during the period. The total number of recoveries now stands at 9, 41,343 and the recovery rate at 84.25 percent.

Among the 231 deceased, 136 were men and 95 were women. Of them, one was between 11 to 20 years old, six were

within 21 to 30 years, nine between 31 to 40 years, 33 between 41 to 50 years, 43 between 51 to 60 years, 74 between 61 to 70 years, 44 within 71 to 80 years, 17 were between 81 to 90 years, and four within 91 to 100 years old, added the release.

Including the deaths of Monday, a total of 3,622 cases of Covid-19 deaths were recorded in the current month till Monday morning, according to the statement of DGHS.

The DGHS bulletin said Bangladesh recorded 143 deaths on July 1, 132 death on July 2, 134 deaths on July 3, 153 death on July 4, 164 deaths on July 5 and 163 deaths on July 6, 201 deaths on July 7, 199 deaths on July 8, 212 deaths on July 9, 185 deaths on July 10, highest 230 deaths on July 11, 220 deaths on July 12, 203 deaths on July 13, 210 deaths on July 14, second highest 226 death on July 15, 187 deaths on July 16, 204 on July 17, 225 on July 18 and 231 on July 19.

According to DGHS statement, Dhaka Division on Monday recorded the highest number of death - 73 in a single day, the number of deaths in the division decreased by nine on the day. On Sunday, the highest number of deaths 82 was recorded in Dhaka Division in a single day.

Moreover, 57 people died in Khulna, 43 in Chattogram, 17 in Rangpur, 16 in Rajshahi, 11 in Mymensingh, eight in Sylhet and six deaths were recorded in Barishal division.







