C-19 vaccination age lowered to 30

The government has decided to lower the age limit to 30 years to be eligible for Covid vaccination.

Department of Health Director MIS, Prof Mizanur

Rahman assured the information on Monday.

Dr Mizanur Rahman told the media, "A meeting was held on Sunday to bring the 30-year-old under the corona virus vaccine. It was also decided at the meeting that, the age limit for vaccination would be reduced 5 years after every week."

Additional Director General of the Department of Health (Planning and Development) Prof Mirzadi Sebrina Flora told the Daily Observer that a meeting on Sunday decided to lower the minimum age for corona vaccination to 30.

Although the minimum age has been lowered from 35 to 30, the government has not yet issued any notice in this regard.

At first the age limit for vaccination registration in the country was fixed at 55 years. Then it was gradually reduced to 45, 40 and 35 years.

The government has so far received 1 crore 79 vaccines from various sources. This includes 33 lakh and 11 lakh dose vaccines received from India and China.

As of July 17, 11 million people in the country have been vaccinated, of which 4.3 million have received both doses.










