

Premier Bank holds 2-days health awareness programme

Mohammed Emtiaz Uddin, SEVP and Head of SME and Agriculture Division; Md. Tareq Uddin, EVP and Head of Brand Marketing and Communications; Rashed Akter, SVP and Manager of Gulshan Glass House Branch and senior officials of Aparajito Enabler Limited were present during the programme.

Aparajito Enabler Ltd, a well-known medical and technological services provider delivered a free medical diagnostic test to all customers and employees present at the programme.

The Premier Bank Ltd organised a two- day Health Awareness Programme for customers and employees on July 15 and 18 at Gulshan Glass House Branch, says a press release.Mohammed Emtiaz Uddin, SEVP and Head of SME and Agriculture Division; Md. Tareq Uddin, EVP and Head of Brand Marketing and Communications; Rashed Akter, SVP and Manager of Gulshan Glass House Branch and senior officials of Aparajito Enabler Limited were present during the programme.Aparajito Enabler Ltd, a well-known medical and technological services provider delivered a free medical diagnostic test to all customers and employees present at the programme.