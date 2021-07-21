Video
BANKING EVENT

Premier Bank holds 2-days health awareness programme

Published : Tuesday, 20 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 137
Business Desk

The Premier Bank Ltd organised a two- day Health Awareness Programme for customers and employees on July 15 and 18 at Gulshan Glass House Branch, says a press release.
Mohammed Emtiaz Uddin, SEVP and Head of SME and Agriculture Division;  Md. Tareq Uddin, EVP and Head of Brand Marketing and Communications;  Rashed Akter, SVP and Manager of Gulshan Glass House Branch and senior  officials of Aparajito Enabler Limited were present during the programme.
Aparajito Enabler Ltd, a well-known medical and technological services provider delivered a free medical diagnostic test to all customers and employees present at the programme.



