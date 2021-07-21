

SJIBL Kushtia branch distributes relief among the poor

As part of the CSR activities, Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd (SJIBL) Kushtia branch distributed more than 500 packets of relief items among the unemployed and helpless people recently, says a press release.Of them Manager of Kushtia Branch of the Bank G. M. Quamruzzaman handed over 200 packets of relief items to Mohammed Saidul Islam, the Deputy Commissioner of Kushtia.Manager also handed over 100 packets of relief items to ZilaParished. He distributed the remaining 200 packets among the poor helpless people.Among others local prominent businessmen were present while distributing the relief items. Each family got rice, pulses, potatoes, salt and soap in te relief packet.