Hili land port to remain close for 6 days

Export-import activities between Bangladesh and India through the Hili land port will remain suspended for six days from Monday on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, the second largest religious festival of Muslims.

Abdur Rahman Liton, general secretary of Hili land port C&F Agents association, said the authorities concerned of the port, export-import groups and C&F Agents association took the decision after a joint meeting in this regard, he said.

"All activities of the port will resume from July 25," he added. -UNB





